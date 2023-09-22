Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $352.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.47 and a 200 day moving average of $412.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.