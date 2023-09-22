Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

