Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.20

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.15), with a volume of 279331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.15).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.42. The stock has a market cap of £81.46 million, a PE ratio of -9,270.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

