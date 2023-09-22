MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $85.17 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

