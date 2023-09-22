Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 5.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

