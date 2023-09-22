MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.78

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.78 and traded as high as $139.95. MYR Group shares last traded at $138.21, with a volume of 47,691 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

