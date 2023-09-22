MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYTE. UBS Group raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MYTE opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

