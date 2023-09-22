National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NATI opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,885,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after buying an additional 156,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

