National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

National Vision Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. National Vision has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 25.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,382 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $38,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

