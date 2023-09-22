NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.