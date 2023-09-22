Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

