Navalign LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

