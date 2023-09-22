Navcoin (NAV) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $68,340.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00147084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003788 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

