NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.12

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
