Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:YOU opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.33. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clear Secure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clear Secure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

