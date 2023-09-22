Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $515.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Shares of NFLX opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

