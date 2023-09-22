Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) CEO Buys $189,300.00 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
NMRA stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
