Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) CEO Buys $189,300.00 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NMRA stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

