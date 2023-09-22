NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

NRXS opened at $3.61 on Friday. NeurAxis has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NeurAxis in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

