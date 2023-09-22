New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.38% of New Found Gold worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFGC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of New Found Gold stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. New Found Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

