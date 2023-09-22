New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $53.99

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.99, but opened at $56.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 185,078 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.69.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.