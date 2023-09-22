NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.71) to GBX 7,300 ($90.42) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXGPF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($85.72) to GBX 7,150 ($88.57) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($76.18) to GBX 6,500 ($80.52) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($99.10) to GBX 8,100 ($100.33) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,057.14.

Get NEXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEXT

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT Company Profile

Shares of NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. NEXT has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $84.10.

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.