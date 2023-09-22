NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to Issue GBX 66 Dividend

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NEXT Price Performance
Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,280 ($90.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The company has a market cap of £9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,994.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,777.52. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,306 ($53.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,430 ($92.04).
Insider Activity at NEXT
In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($85.51), for a total value of £379,665 ($470,289.86). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
