NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.