NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 124,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

