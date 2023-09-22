Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $437.18 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $416.71 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

