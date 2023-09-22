Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.18 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.71 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

