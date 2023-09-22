NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$8.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Cormark cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$11.79.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

