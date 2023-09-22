NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$8.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Cormark cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
