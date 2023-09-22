NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.0 %
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
