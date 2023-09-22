Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.58 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

