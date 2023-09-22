Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

