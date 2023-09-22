OLIO Financial Planning Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $435.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

