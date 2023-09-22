OMG Network Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.