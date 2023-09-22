One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 276.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of OLP opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

