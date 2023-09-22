One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 276.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
One Liberty Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OLP opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
