OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

