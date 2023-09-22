Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

