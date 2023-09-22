Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading Down 0.2%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 19,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 5,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40.
Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 11.69%.
Ottawa Bancorp Increases Dividend
About Ottawa Bancorp
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
