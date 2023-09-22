Oxen (OXEN) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $12,479.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,649.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00243149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.13 or 0.00784748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00548468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00117268 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,797,874 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.