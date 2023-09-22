Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,540 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

