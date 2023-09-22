Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

