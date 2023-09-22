Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

