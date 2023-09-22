Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 734,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 883,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

