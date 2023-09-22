Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $76.49 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

