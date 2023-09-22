Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

