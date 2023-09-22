Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises approximately 2.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.