PACCAR Inc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

