Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5602 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

ECOW stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

