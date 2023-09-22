Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3003 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
COWZ opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 600,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 535,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
