Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAFG opened at $20.57 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.