PACK Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,414 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for 0.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

