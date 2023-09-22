PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 4.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,550,000 after purchasing an additional 360,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

